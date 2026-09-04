VVS Laxman to be India’s coach for Asian Games

New Delhi: Head of the Centre of Excellence (CoE) VVS Laxman will serve as the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team for the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

The development was confirmed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as it confirmed the 768-member Indian contingent for the Asian Games, which will be comprised of 503 athletes, 246 team officials/ supporting staff, and 19 contingent staff.

Laxman will oversee the men’s team as regular head coach Gautam Gambhir gets a rest ahead of the West Indies white-ball series, which will get underway on September 27. As per the Ministry’s release, Sunil Joshi, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, and Subhadeep Ghosh will join Laxman, while Amol Muzumdar will spearhead the women’s team for the Asiad.

Laxman recently oversaw the Indian team during the T20I series against Zimbabwe in July. This followed Gambhir being rested after the white-ball series against England. IANS

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