Anahat, Tanvi storm into Asian Games last eight, set up all-Indian squash quarterfinal

Nagoya: India enjoyed a productive day on the squash courts at the Asian Games on Thursday, with six players progressing to the quarterfinal stage across the singles and mixed doubles competitions.

The highlight of the day came in the women’s singles, where Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna booked their places in the last eight and set up an all-Indian quarterfinal.

Third seed Anahat, a World Cup winner, needed just 19 minutes to get past Singapore’s Au Yeong Wai Iynn 3-0 (11-4, 11-5, 11-7). The teenage sensation controlled the contest from the outset and never allowed her opponent to settle. Tanvi, meanwhile, had to negotiate a tougher challenge against another Singaporean, Au Yeong Wai Yhann. After dropping the opening game 5-11, she responded strongly to win the next three 11-4, 11-5, 13-11 and seal a 3-1 victory.

The result means the two Indians will now meet for a place in the semifinals.

India also advanced two players into the men’s singles quarterfinals, though their routes to the last eight were contrasting. IANS

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