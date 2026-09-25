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Anahat, Tanvi storm into Asian Games last eight, set up all-Indian squash quarterfinal

Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna reach the Asian Games squash quarterfinals, setting up an all-Indian clash for a place in the semifinals.
Asian Games 2026
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Nagoya: India enjoyed a productive day on the squash courts at the  Asian Games on Thursday, with six players progressing to the quarterfinal stage across the singles and mixed doubles competitions.

The highlight of the day came in the women’s singles, where Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna booked their places in the last eight and set up an all-Indian quarterfinal.

Third seed Anahat, a World Cup winner, needed just 19 minutes to get past Singapore’s Au Yeong Wai Iynn 3-0 (11-4, 11-5, 11-7). The teenage sensation controlled the contest from the outset and never allowed her opponent to settle. Tanvi, meanwhile, had to negotiate a tougher challenge against another Singaporean, Au Yeong Wai Yhann. After dropping the opening game 5-11, she responded strongly to win the next three 11-4, 11-5, 13-11 and seal a 3-1 victory.

The result means the two Indians will now meet for a place in the semifinals.

India also advanced two players into the men’s singles quarterfinals, though their routes to the last eight were contrasting. IANS

Also Read: ‘Want to change colour of medal’: Roshibina after successive Asiad silver

Anahat Singh
Asian Games 2026
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