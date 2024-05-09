Anant Jeet Singh best Indian in Baku on day one of Skeet qualifications

New Delhi: Indian skeet shooters had a tough day one of qualifications at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Baku, with Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in the men’s event, returning as the best Indian on the show with a three-round total of 72 giving him 20th spot in the standings currently. In women’s skeet, all three Indians finished with identical scores of 69 to be in 13th, 15th and 19th spots respectively. Ganemat (25,22,22) began with a perfect 25 even as Raiza (22,22,25) ended with one while Maheshwari (22,23,24) could not get to it eventually, as the trio finished at least a couple of hits less than what they would have liked, going into the final day. Georgia’s Elizaveta Boiarshinova leads the field with a 73 on the opening day and nothing less than two perfect rounds will get them into the top six, one gets the feeling. IANS

