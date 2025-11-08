Andhra Pradesh announces Rs 2.5 crore cash, govt job for Charani

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday announced a cash reward of Rs 2.5 crore, a government job and a house site for Telugu cricketer N. Shree Charani, a member of the 2025 women’s cricket world cup-winning team. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced the reward after the young cricketer called on him soon after she arrived from Delhi.

The Chief Minister also announced that she will be provided a job as a Group 1 officer in the state government. The 21-year-old will also get a 1,000 square yard plot in Kadapa for building a house.

Shree Charani shared the joy of winning the World Cup with CM Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh. She thanked them for supporting her.

The Chief Minister stated that by winning the World Cup, she has shown the power of Indian women and has become a role model for women athletes. He wished the Indian team more success in the future.

Shree Charani presented a T-shirt signed by women cricketers to the Chief Minister.

Talking to the media, the spinner said she was happy to get love and affection from all.

Shree Charani said she got all the encouragement from her family. Shree Charani said it was her maternal uncle who introduced her to cricket. She underwent the training at the Andhra Cricket Association. IANS

