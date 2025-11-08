Ravi Shastri tells England to make early inroads to win Ashes

New Delhi: Former India cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri shared his advice for England to win the Ashes, suggesting that the Ben Stokes-led side needs to set the tone and get early wins in the series.

Notably, England haven’t won an Ashes series since 2015, with the 2019 and 2023 editions ending in a 2-2 draw. They haven’t secured a Test victory in Australia since 2011. They last won The Ashes in the 2015 series held in England, and their last Ashes victory in Australia was the 2010-11 series, which they won 3-1.

Having coached India between 2017 and 2021, Shastri does know a thing or two about winning in Australia, having been the only coach to have seen India win a Test series in Australia.

“But in the long term, I think England will challenge. If you look at the last two or three series that they have come to Australia, they’ve been blown away. But on this occasion, I think if their fast bowlers are fully fit for the first three Test matches, they can make inroads,” Shastri said on SENQ Breakfast.

Australia enter the Ashes series without injured skipper Pat Cummins, with Steve Smith taking the captaincy. Shastri believes that it is a good opportunity for England to perform well. IANS

