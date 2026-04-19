Andrey Rublev fights past Hamad Medjedovic to reach Barcelona final

Barcelona: Andrey Rublev came from a set down to beat Hamad Medjedovic 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in their semifinal in Barcelona on Saturday.

Rublev qualified for the 29th final of his career in front of a lively crowd on the Rafael Nadal centre court after the Serb had edged the first set.

The Russian will meet Frenchman Arthur Fils in the final. FIls beat Spaniard Rafael Jodar 3-6 6-3 6-2 in the second semifinal.

Fils, who came back from an eight-month injury absence in February, has been in strong form, finishing as runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz in Doha. Jodar, 19, has won all three of his matches this week in straight sets, including against world number 24 Cameron Norrie. Agencies

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