Andy Murray Faces Early Exit from French Open, Likely His Last, with First-Round Losses in Singles and Doubles

PARIS: If this does turn out to be Andy Murray’s last French Open, it ended after two matches: one loss in singles and, on Friday, one loss in doubles. Murray and Dan Evans were defeated by Thiago Seyboth Wild and Sebastian Baez 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3) in the first round of doubles.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam singles champion, was eliminated in the first round of singles by Stan Wawrinka in straight sets on Sunday night. The 37-year-old Murray has said he thinks he probably will retire sometime this year. He has an artificial hip and has dealt with back issues this season. Agencies

Also Read: Enhanced Security Measures Implemented at Wembley for Champions League Final Between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund

Also Watch: