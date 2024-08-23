Ankita Raina beat Cadence Brace to reach quarterfinals of ITF women’s tennis tournament in Spain

NEW DELHI: Ankita Raina beat Cadence Brace of Canada 6-4, 6-2 in the pre-quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Vigo, Spain, on Thursday.

In the $867,750 ATP event in Winston-Salem, USA, Dhakshineswar Suresh, in partnership with Luca Pow of Britain, reached the doubles semifinals with a 6-1, 4-6, [10-8] victory over Gonzalo Escobar and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, who had knocked out the second seeds earlier. Agencies

