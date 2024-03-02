Sports

Ankita Raina storms into semifinals of Federal Bank ITF Women’s Open Gurugam W35

NEW DELHI: Ankita Raina showed signs of returning to her wonted form when she registered a superb comeback victory against Jacqueline Cabaj Awad of Sweden to advance to the singles semifinals of the Federal Bank ITF Women’s Open Gurugam W35.

The 31-year-old Indian ace won a hard-fought 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory over the visitor.

The other Indian in the fray Sahaja Yamalapalli pulled one back before losing steam and the match to top seed Dalila Jakkupovic of Slovenia 5-7, 6-3, 0-6.

In the first semifinal, the second-seeded Ankita will meet third-seeded Justina Mikulskyte of Lithuania who stopped the journey of qualifier Ekaterina Kazionova in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 while Dalila will take on unseeded Korean Yeonwoo Ku who brushed past Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan 6-0, 6-3.

Ankita also entered the finals of the doubles along with her partner Zhibek Kulambayeva beating the Indo-Japanese pair of Riya Bhatia and Michika Ozeki 7-5, 6-2.

The top-seeded duo will meet the pair of Jacqueline Cabaj Awad and Justina Mikulskyte Lithuania who downed the Korean-Latvian combination of Yeonwoo Ku and Diana Marcinkevica 7-6 (7), 7-5 in the other semifinals. Agencies

