Ankurjyoti Club Snatch Narrow Win in Assam Premier Club Championship Cricket Tournament

GUWAHATI: Ankurjyoti Club clinched a thrilling 12-run victory over Young Amateur in the Assam Premier Club Championship Cricket Tournament at Judges Field here today.

After being invited to bat, Ankurjyoti Club posted a competitive total of 258 for 9 in their allotted 40 overs. Manas Gupta anchored the innings with a well-made 76 off 89 balls, striking 12 fours and two sixes. Bhavyamanyu Baruah provided solid support with 57 runs from 81 deliveries, including six fours and a six. Sangeet Das also made a valuable contribution with 45 runs.

For Young Amateur, Chandrapal Thakuria and Angshunav Bharadwaj were the most successful bowlers, picking up three wickets apiece.

In reply, Young Amateur put up a spirited chase, led by impressive knocks from Sanjeev Malakar and Chandrapal Thakuria. Sanjeev scored a fluent 78 off 69 balls, smashing nine boundaries and two sixes, while Chandrapal struck 60 from 55 balls with seven fours and three sixes. Despite their efforts, Young Amateur fell short by just 12 runs.

Kunal Basfor starred with the ball for Ankurjyoti Club, claiming four wickets for 30 runs in his seven overs to seal a narrow but memorable win for his side.

