Local Sports

Assam Premier Club Championship cricket: Huge win for New Star Club

New Star Club crushed ASEBSC by nine wickets in the Assam Premier Club Championship at Judges Field, finishing the 40-over match in just 20.2 overs.
Premier Club Cricket Championship
Published on

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: New Star Club registered a massive nine-wicket victory over ASEBSC in the Assam Premier Club Championship cricket match at Judges Field here today. Although scheduled as a 40-overs-a-side contest, the match was completed in just 20.2 overs.

Put in to bat, ASEBSC were bundled out for a paltry 35 runs in 14.3 overs. Kangkan Talukdar led the bowling attack with an excellent spell, claiming 3 wickets for just 5 runs in 2.3 overs. He was well supported by Bornil Gogoi, Nihal Ahmed and Abhilash Kumar Maurya, who picked up two wickets each.

New Star Club chased down the modest target in only 3.5 overs, losing just one wicket in the process. Partha Pratim Kashyap and Syed Zeeshan Armand Zuffri remained unbeaten on 20 and 9 runs respectively.

Also Read: Santosh Trophy: Assam to open campaign against Tamil Nadu

New Star Club
Assam Premier Club Championship Cricket

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com