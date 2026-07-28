Ankush Dominates in Glasgow to Reach 80kg Boxing Quarters at 2026 Commonwealth Games

Glasgow: India's Ankush moved within one win of a Commonwealth Games medal after cruising into the men's 80kg boxing quarterfinals with a unanimous victory, while compatriot Sachin also booked his place in the last eight of the men's 60kg event with an impressive win at Glasgow 2026.

Ankush, who won silver at the World Boxing Cup Finals in 2025, gave a dominant performance to beat Zalaan from Antigua and Barbuda 5-0 on points in the round of 16 on Monday. The Indian boxer maintained control of the match from beginning to end, won all three of the rounds, and received perfect 10 scores from each of the five judges, thus securing a comprehensive win.

Ankush reaches the quarterfinals as a result of his win, though his opponent has not yet been determined. If he wins his next match, the Indian athlete will secure at least a bronze medal. Agencies

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