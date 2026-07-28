Commonwealth Games: India's Gurindervir Singh crashes out of 100m event

Glasgow: India’s fastest man Gurindervir Singh failed to live up to expectations at the Commonwealth Games, crashing out of the men’s 100m event after his underwhelming timing of 10.39 seconds left him 28th overall in the heats. Coming into Glasgow with ambitions of becoming the first Indian to break the 10-second barrier, the 25-year-old’s effort was far from his best.

Drawn in lane five in the heat 4, Gurindervir clocked 10.39 seconds to finish second in his heat as he finished 28th overall and failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the men’s 100m.

Gurindervir made a decent start and stayed alongside Jamaica’s Rohan Watson through the early stages before the Jamaican powered away over the final 30-35 metres to win comfortably in 10.13 seconds.

Watson, who has a personal best of 9.91 seconds, opened a gap of around two metres by the finish way ahead. The race was run with a legal tailwind of 1.9 m/s. Agencies

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