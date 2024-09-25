Anneke Bosch, Phoebe Litchfield advance in ICC Women’s T20I batting rankings

Dubai: Ahead of the forthcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa’s Anneke Bosch and Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield have made notable gains in the ICC Women’s T20I batting rankings released on Tuesday.

Bosch’s scores of 24 and 46 in the last two matches of their T20I series against Pakistan in Multan, which her side won 2-1, has lifted her three places to joint-15th position, just one shy of her career-best ranking of 14th that she attained in December last year.

Litchfield, who was named the ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year for 2023, has also shown fine form ahead of the 10-team global event, moving up 20 slots to a career-best 41st position after her Player of the Match performance of 64 not out off 43 balls in the second T20I against New Zealand in MacKay. IANS

