If we get through group stage, we’re truly close to World Cup, says Phoebe Litchfield

New Delhi: Australia’s left-handed batter Phoebe Litchfield has acknowledged that the defending champions are well aware of the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup, starting on October 3 in the UAE, will not be a cakewalk for them. She added that if Australia successfully get through group stage, they can then consider themselves significantly closer to retaining the title. Australia, the winners of the tournament in 2018, 2020 and 2023, are placed in a group alongside India, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Pakistan in the upcoming competition happening from October 3-20 in Dubai and Sharjah.

“We know you have to beat each team to win the World Cup. We’re not scared of it. We’re just more excited for the opportunity to play the best teams. If we can get through that group stage, we’re well and truly close to that World Cup.”

“It’ll be the first time for us in a while playing together as a side (when Australia play T20I series against New Zealand next week). Hopefully we can now add some things to be raring to go for the World Cup,” said Phoebe to Fox Cricket. IANS

