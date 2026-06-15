Annual General Meeting of Assam Hockey held in Nagaon

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Assam Hockey was held in Nagaon on Sunday, with representatives from 21 district units took part in the meeting which was presided over by Assam Hockey president Tapan Kumar Das. Members deliberated on various issues related to the activities and development of the sport in the state and also finalized the venues for the upcoming Inter-District Hockey Championships.

Das later informed the media that Assam Hockey will provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to each district unit hosting an Inter-District Championship this season. The initiative is aimed at strengthening the organizational capacity of district associations and ensuring the smooth conduct of competitions across the State.

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