Indian men depart for European Leg of FIH Hockey Pro League

Bengaluru: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team departed from Kempegowda International Airport on Saturday night for the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26, where they will take on some of the top hockey nations in a crucial phase of the tournament.

The Indian contingent is travelling to Brussels, Belgium, via Abu Dhabi, as the team will undergo a preparatory training camp and play a friendly match between 7 and 9 June 2026 in Brussels. The short training block aims to help the squad acclimatise to European conditions ahead of a packed Pro League schedule.

Following the camp in Belgium, the team will move to Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on 10 June for the first phase of their European campaign. India will face Germany and hosts Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League from 14 to 21 June 2026 in Rotterdam. IANS

Also Read: All Guwahati Inter-School Speed Skating Championship 2026 concludes