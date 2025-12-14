Antoine Griezmann strikes to earn Atletico Madrid victory over Valencia

MADRID: Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann came off the bench to guide it to a 2-1 victory over struggling Valencia on Saturday, helping Diego Simeone’s side snap its La Liga losing run and stay in touch with the leader.

Captain Koke opened the scoring in the 17th minute, netting his first league goal in nearly two years, but Lucas Beltran eventually provided the equaliser for the visitor in the 63rd minute with a stunning strike from the edge of the box.

The quality of Beltran’s goal seemed to momentarily unsettle Atletico but Griezmann restored order 12 minutes later, expertly controlling a long pass from Marc Pubill before hammering a thunderous half-volley into the top corner from close range.

Atletico remain fourth in the standings with 34 points, one point behind Villarreal in third and six adrift of leader Barcelona. Valencia is 16th on 15 points, teetering a point above the relegation zone. Agencies

