Guwahati Premier Football League: NEUFC ease past Assam Police

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC continued their unbeaten run in the Guwahati Premier Football League with a commanding 3-0 victory over Assam Police in their Group B clash at the Judges Field here on Saturday.

A first-half penalty from Bekey Oram (44’) followed by a second-half brace from substitute Danny Meitei (53’, 63’) sealed a comprehensive win for the Naushad Moosa-coached side, who now have 10 points from four matches.

The Highlanders started brightly, dominating possession and creating a flurry of chances early on. India U-17 internationals Dallalmuon Gangte and Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, alongside Mocha Irom, stretched the Assam Police backline with incisive movement and pace. In midfield, first-team players Bekey Oram and Fredy Fredy Chawngthansanga dictated the tempo with composure, supported by Ngamgouhou Mate, while Asheer Akhtar led a well-organized defensive unit.

NorthEast United FC’s pressure finally paid off just before half-time when Gangte was brought down by the goalkeeper after racing clear on goal. Bekey stepped up and calmly converted the resulting penalty to give the Highlanders a deserved 1-0 lead at the break.

Moosa introduced Danny Meitei at the start of the second half, and the forward made an immediate impact. He doubled the lead with a composed finish after being picked out by Fredy, before adding his second with a clinical strike following clever footwork from Gangte inside the box.

Goalkeeper Arman Tamang remained largely untested but dealt confidently with the few threats that came his way as NorthEast United FC comfortably saw out the contest.

In the other game of the day, ASEBSC also registered identical win over SAI, Guwahati. Goldenson Japui scored first two goals of the match while Bilson Basumatari increased the margin.

