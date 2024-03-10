Anurag Thakur confidents on India’s good show in Paris Olympics

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur is confident that Indian athletes will display a good show in the coming Olympics in Paris. He also said that India is working in close coordination with the IOA and IOC to bid successfully and host the Olympics in 2036. Here is the excerpt.

Q. The government has announced its intention to bid for the 2036 Olympics. Could you please tell us about the current state of engagement with the IOC?

Thakur: At the historic IOC session that took place in Mumbai in October 2023, PM Modi announced that India is keen and all out efforts are being made to organise the 2036 Olympics and 2030 Youth Olympics in India. We are working in close coordination with the Indian Olympic Association and are in talks with the IOC Future Hosts Commission to make a strong recommendation in favour of the Indian bid.

Q. Is there any real benefit of hosting such events and other international competitions in India?

Thakur: The time is ripe for the country to step up on the world sports landscape. The hosting of multi-discipline sports competitions can improve India’s image and in the past few years, we have successfully hosted many international sporting competitions. Conducting a major sporting event offers home athletes - both elite and junior - to witness sporting competition of the highest level on home soil while being able to participate in the comfort of known conditions. PM Modi has envisioned that India will emerge as an international sporting hub by 2036 and the Indian sports economy would be valued at Rs 1 lakhcrores in the coming years with our youth being the primary beneficiaries.

Q. As India aspires to host Youth Olympics and Olympics what disciplines are being identified where India can maximise their chances of winning medals?

Thakur: Ministry and National Sports Federations have begun the process of identifying disciplines and events in which India can develop medal-winning potential beyond those which have already delivered results on the global stage and can get better. We have encouraged sports like cycling and swimming which offer many medals to step up and contribute to the tally. As for investment, suffice to say that the Government has enhanced the size of the Ministry’s budget three times in the past decade from Rs 1,093 crores in 2013-14 to Rs 3397.32 crores in 2023-24 and the right support at the right time is being extended to athletes.

Q.Government seems to have invested a lot in Khelo India. Has it produced the desired results?

Thakur: Of course, the Khelo India Scheme has delivered results. It is not just a scheme; it has become a nationwide movement. One of the major objectives of Khelo India istalent identification and development throughstructured training.

Q.What initiative has the Government taken for the development of sports in Assam under the Khelo India Scheme?

Thakur: Government of India, under its Khelo India Scheme has sanctioned 8 infrastructure projects in the state of Assam for a total cost of Rs. 47.68 Cr. There are a total of 59 Khelo India Centres (KIC) in 33 districts and 1 Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCEs). There are a total of 35 Khelo India Athletes from the state. The state has also hosted one edition of Khelo India Youth Games and part of the latest Khelo India University Games.

