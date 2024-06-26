Anush Agarwalla to represent India in dressage event at Paris Olympics

New Delhi: The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) has picked Anush Agarwalla to represent the country at the upcoming Paris Games in Dressage event after he pipped close contender Shruti Vora on better average after a careful evaluation of the recent performances of the contenders.

It will be India’s first ever entry at the Dressage event at the Olympics as largely riders in past editions competed in Eventing categories only.

Agarwalla has been consistent since the qualification period began last year and achieved Minimum Eligibility Requirement four times while veteran Shruti Vora earned the required two MERs this month. IANS

