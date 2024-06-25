Exhibition on India’s 100 years at Olympic Games opens in Paris

Paris (France): An exhibition that celebrates the life and legacy of Pierre de Coubertin, the Founder of the Olympic Movement, and also commemorates 100 years of India’s presence at the Games, organised by the JSW Group to mark Olympic Day, was inaugurated on Sunday in Paris, the host city of 2024 Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and Ambassador of India, Jawed Ashraf were present at the event that celebrates the Olympic Movement and India’s Journey at the Games.

Speaking on the occasion, Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of the JSW Foundation said, “JSW Group is pleased to support the curation of ‘100 Years of India at Olympics’ at the Genius of Sport exhibition in Paris. Through this unique exhibition, we celebrate the life and legacy of Pierre De Coubertin and 100 years of India’s remarkable Olympic journey and success.

IOC President, Thomas Bach said, “Thanks to this magnificent exhibition, the public will be able to discover and rediscover an astonishing and multi-faceted man and measure the extent of his work. France and the French people should be proud to have a compatriot like Pierre de Coubertin. A visionary whose message of a world united in peaceful competition through sport resonates even more strongly today.” (IANS)

