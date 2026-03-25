Anushka Earns First Call-Up as India Reveals T20I Squad for South Africa

Mumbai: India have named a Harmanpreet Kaur-led 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I away series against South Africa, starting from April 17, with Anushka Sharma getting a maiden call-up. The five-match T20I series will get underway with two games at Durban on April 17 and 19. The action will then move to Johannesburg, which will host back-to-back matches on April 22 and 25, before the series concludes with the fifth and final T20I at Benoni on April 27.

The 22-year-old all-rounder from the Gujarat Giants, Anushka, has been rewarded for her stellar performance in the recently concluded WPL 2026, where she emerged as the most expensive uncapped player. She was a pivotal member of the Indian team that clinched the Rising Stars Women’s Asia Cup.

After making her comeback during the Australia tour in February, Bharti Fulmali has retained her spot, providing depth to the middle order.

Fast bowler Kashvee Gautam also included in the touring party, strengthening India’s seam department alongside Renuka Thakur and Arundhati Reddy.

Meanwhile, senior spin-bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana has been left out along with youngster Vaishnavi Sharma, who was part of the T20I series against Australia in February, and allrounder Amanjot Kaur.

South Africa and India have been drawn in the same group at the T20 World Cup alongside Australia, Pakistan and two teams from the qualifiers.

India’s squad for South Africa Tour: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Shreyanka Patil, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Uma Chetry (WK), Anushka Sharma. IANS

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