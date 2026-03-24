West Indies Fined for Slow Over Rate in Women's T20I Against Australia

St. Vincent: The West Indies team has been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first Women’s T20I against Australia in St. Vincent on Friday. As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which states that for minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. Captain Hayley Matthews pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, which means there is no need for a formal hearing.

“Reon King of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after the West Indies side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration,” the ICC said in a statement.

On-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Jacquline Williams, third umpire Candace La Borde, and fourth umpire Maria Abbott levelled the charge. IANS

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