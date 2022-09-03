AOA Delegation Meets CM

Our Sports Reporter



GUWAHATI, Sept 2: A delegation of Assam Olympic Association met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at his office yesterday. During the meeting a brief discussion was held on the participation of the State team in the forthcoming 36th National Games which will be held in Gujarat from September 29. Several top officials of the Assam Olympic Association including secretary Lakhya Konwar, vice president Bishnuram Nunisa and Kalyan Gogoi respectively, assistant secretary Dhrubajyoti Kalita and the Chef de Mission of the state contingent for the forthcoming National Games Raj Kakoti were the part of the delegation which met the chief minister.

