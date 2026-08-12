APL: Dihingia, Paul power Barpeta Braves to dominant eight-wicket win over Jorhat Stallions

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Barpeta Braves registered a convincing eight-wicket victory over Jorhat Stallions in the second match of the day. Invited to bat first, Jorhat Stallions posted 124 for five in their allotted 20 overs, with captain Swarupam Purkayastha leading the way with a well-crafted half-century. The opener faced 46 balls for his 50, hitting three boundaries and as many sixes.

In reply, Barpeta lost opener Kabir Hasan for just two in the third over, but Saurav Dihingia and Pranjal Paul took control of the chase with a superb second-wicket partnership. The pair added 103 runs to guide their side comfortably home. Saurav led the charge with a fluent 64 off 48 balls, striking seven boundaries, including four sixes. Pranjal remained unbeaten on 40 off 38 balls, with three boundaries and two sixes, as Barpeta completed the chase with ease.

Leading Run scorers:

Player MAT RUNS HS AVG SR 50s

1. Rohit Sen 6 242 96 40.33 195.16 2

2. Bishal Saha 5 198 71 39.60 117.16 2

3. Swarupam Purkayastha6 193 99 64.33 139.86 2

4. Pradyun Saikia 6 186 68 37.20 150.00 2

5. Sumit Ghadigaonkar 6 179 107 29.83 144.35 1 -

6. Sumit Kashyap 6 178 66 59.33 130.88 1

7. Sibsankar Roy 5 170 45 42.50 126.87 -

8. Erik Roy 6 158 94 39.50 153.40 1

9. Nibir Deka 6 147 47 36.75 127.83 -

10. Rishav Das 6 134 60 26.80 119.64 1

Leading Wicket takers:

Player MAT OVR WK BBI AVG ECN

1. Shubham Gupta 6 24 13 4/17 9.69 5.25

2. Deepak Gohain 6 24 13 3/11 11.08 6.00

3. Doikho Das 5 17 12 4/33 11.25 7.94

4. Mohit Thakur 5 16 10 3/12 10.00 6.25

5. Mrinmoy Dutta 6 22.5 10 3/27 18.30 8.01

6. Bastab Roy 6 20 9 3/29 14.67 6.60

7. Dibakar Johri 6 17.5 9 3/13 17.11 8.64

8. Rajesh Prasad 5 18 8 3/14 11.50 5.11

9. Ayushman Malakar5 18 8 3/38 17.63 7.83

10.Roshan Alam 5 15.5 7 3/16 12.29 5.43

Points Table

Position Team M W L N/R Pts NRR

1 Guwahati Royals 6 5 1 0 10 +1.504

2 Dibrugarh Warriors 5 4 1 0 8 +0.974

3 Barak Legends 5 4 1 0 8 -0.059

4 Barpeta Braves 6 3 3 0 6 +1.251

5 Jorhat Stallions 6 2 3 1 5 -0.159

6 Charaideo Sunrisers6 2 4 0 4 -0.345

7 Nagaon Rangers 5 1 3 1 3 -0.429

8 Tezpur Titans 5 0 5 0 0 -2.117

Also Read: Rohit Sen’s 96 off 38 powers Guwahati Royals to record chase after Ghadigaonkar’s ton