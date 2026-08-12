Sports

APL: Dihingia, Paul power Barpeta Braves to dominant eight-wicket win over Jorhat Stallions

Barpeta Braves beat Jorhat Stallions by eight wickets in the Assam Premier League, chasing 125 with a 103-run stand from Saurav Dihingia and Pranjal Paul.
Barpeta Braves
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Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Barpeta Braves registered a convincing eight-wicket victory over Jorhat Stallions in the second match of the day. Invited to bat first, Jorhat Stallions posted 124 for five in their allotted 20 overs, with captain Swarupam Purkayastha leading the way with a well-crafted half-century. The opener faced 46 balls for his 50, hitting three boundaries and as many sixes.

In reply, Barpeta lost opener Kabir Hasan for just two in the third over, but Saurav Dihingia and Pranjal Paul took control of the chase with a superb second-wicket partnership. The pair added 103 runs to guide their side comfortably home. Saurav led the charge with a fluent 64 off 48 balls, striking seven boundaries, including four sixes. Pranjal remained unbeaten on 40 off 38 balls, with three boundaries and two sixes, as Barpeta completed the chase with ease.

Leading Run scorers:

Player                                 MAT   RUNS HS     AVG      SR         50s

1. Rohit Sen          6     242     96     40.33   195.16     2

2. Bishal Saha         5     198     71     39.60    117.16     2

3. Swarupam Purkayastha6   193    99   64.33   139.86     2

4.  Pradyun Saikia    6     186     68    37.20    150.00     2

5. Sumit Ghadigaonkar 6  179   107    29.83    144.35 1  -

6. Sumit Kashyap   6     178    66     59.33   130.88    1

7. Sibsankar Roy     5     170     45    42.50    126.87       -

8. Erik Roy               6     158    94     39.50   153.40       1

9.  Nibir Deka          6      147     47     36.75   127.83      -

10. Rishav Das        6     134     60     26.80   119.64       1

Leading Wicket takers:

Player                                   MAT    OVR  WK BBI     AVG      ECN

1. Shubham Gupta   6       24    13    4/17   9.69     5.25

2. Deepak Gohain     6      24    13    3/11   11.08   6.00

3. Doikho Das          5       17    12    4/33   11.25  7.94

4. Mohit Thakur        5        16    10    3/12   10.00  6.25   

5. Mrinmoy Dutta     6       22.5  10   3/27   18.30  8.01   

6. Bastab Roy         6        20      9    3/29   14.67  6.60

7. Dibakar Johri       6        17.5   9    3/13   17.11  8.64

8. Rajesh Prasad      5      18      8    3/14   11.50  5.11   

9. Ayushman Malakar5      18      8    3/38   17.63  7.83

10.Roshan Alam       5      15.5   7    3/16   12.29   5.43

Points Table

Position Team                 M  W  L  N/R  Pts   NRR

1       Guwahati Royals               6   5   1   0    10    +1.504

2       Dibrugarh Warriors           5   4   1   0    8      +0.974

3       Barak Legends    5   4   1   0    8      -0.059

4       Barpeta Braves   6   3   3   0    6      +1.251

5       Jorhat Stallions  6   2   3   1    5      -0.159

6       Charaideo Sunrisers6  2   4   0    4      -0.345

7       Nagaon Rangers 5   1   3   1    3      -0.429

8       Tezpur Titans      5   0   5   0    0      -2.117

Also Read: Rohit Sen’s 96 off 38 powers Guwahati Royals to record chase after Ghadigaonkar’s ton

Barpeta Braves
Jorhat Stallions
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