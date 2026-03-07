Aravindh Chithambaram Triumphs Over Jorden van Foreest at Prague Chess Festival

NEW DELHI: Indian Grandmaster Aravindh Chithambaram defeated Netherland’s Jorden van Foreest, while world champion D. Gukesh’s winless run continued as he played out another draw, this time against Vincent Keymer of Germany in the eighth and penultimate round of the Prague International Chess Festival on Thursday. Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov leapfrogged to the pole position following a victory over local favourite David Navara.

With 5.5 points, Abdusattorov enjoys a half-point lead over van Foreest with just one round remaining. After winning the Tata Steel Masters earlier in February, this could well be the second super-event win for the young Uzbek. Navara is the lone player on 4.5 points occupying the third spot, while Aravindh elevated himself to joint fourth spot on four points with Keymer and Parham Maghsoodloo of Iran. Nodirbek Yakubboev of Uzbekistan, Hans Moke Niemann of the United States and David Anton Guijarro of Spain are next in the standings on 3.5 points, a point clear of last-placed Gukesh.

It was a lot of drama in the final stages of the day as Abdusattorov and Chithambaram both won from positions that looked like headed for easy draws. Agencies

