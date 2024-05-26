Archery World Cup: Indian women's compound archery defeats Turkey to secure gold

Shanghai: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami have won their third successive gold medal for India at the Archery World Championship beating Turkey 232-226 in a lopsided compound women’s team final.

This marks a hat-trick for the highly successful trio as they won the gold medal in France and Italy heading into the tournament.

The Indian contingent began the contest dominantly as they took a one-point lead in the first round and followed it with an exemplary second round which saw them hit five perfect 10s with two X, and one 9 extending their advantage to four points by the halfway point.

Despite Turkey’s attempt to regain footing in the contest a resilient Indian contingent maintained their four-point lead heading into the fourth round and went on to secure the contest by scoring 58 in the final round to claim gold. IANS

Also Read: Assam government plans to set up soccer academies

Also watch: