Assam government plans to set up soccer academies

GUWAHATI: The experts of football in the State feel that setting up soccer academies, introduction of coaches training programme, increase of number of matches in kids and youth levels and good grounds for training are essential to improve the game further in Assam. Attending a football coach conclave on Saturday, organized by the Assam Football Association to commemorate the World Football Day, they also advised organizers and coaches to work with a long tern goal.

Secretary of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department Kausar J Hilaly, who was present as one of the key speakers in today’s event, disclosed his department’s plan to promote the game in Assam. He said, “State Government is working on several areas to come up with full-fledged football academies across the State that would take care of all the aspects of the kids. State government will tie up with some private parties for the technicalities, scouting and other related issues while the government will facilitate hostel facilities, food and education of the kids.”

He also added: “Our chief minister is very keen in this regard. He has assured all possible help and we are working on it. We are also in touch with some of the educations institutes so that footballers, selected for the academies, can continue their studies simultaneously.”

Meanwhile NorthEast United FC’s assistant coach Naushad Moosa, who was present in the conclave, expressed his displeasure at Assam for not having any I-League clubs. He also felt that the State needed to increase the number of qualified coaches. At present there are only two ‘A’ license coaches in Assam.

Moosa also insisted on educating the parents so that they could guide their kids in a proper way. “I feel parents play a key role in the growth of a young player. The parents must understand the game and how things happen. Once they understand, it becomes easier for the coaches to carry it forward,” the head of youth development of ISL club NEUFC added.

In the event, several India internationals including Vinit Rai, who recently won the Indian Super League with Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC’s Halicharan Narzary and former midfielder Jewel Bey along with Sports journalist Subodh Mallah Baruah shared their views on the development of the game across Assam.

Vinit feels along with quality training facilities, the players must get good ground for the practice from the early part of their career. He also said that arranging education programee for the coaches was also very important

Nearly 100 coaches from various parts of Assam were present in the conclave and some of them also shared their views on the future development of the game in the State.

AFA secretary Sangrang Brahma looked very optimistic about the outcome of today’s event. He told the media, “We are working to take the game to the next level and this kind of event will help us to reach that goal.”

Also Read: Malaysia Masters: India’s ace shuttler PV Sindhu storms into final by defeating Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan

Also watch: