Argentina, Bangladesh reach Chennai for FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup

Chennai: Bangladesh and defending champions Argentina arrived here for the prestigious FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, scheduled to take place from November 28th to December 10th.

The prestigious 24-team event will take place in Chennai and Madurai. India, the host nation, arrived in Chennai over the weekend. Bangladesh’s team reached on Tuesday, and Argentina landed in Tamil Nadu’s capital on Wednesday, fueling excitement for the marquee event where Argentina will defend their title.

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team reached Chennai in preparation for the highly anticipated tournament.

As two-time Junior World Cup Champions, India plans to leverage home advantage to reclaim the prestigious title they last won in 2016 in Lucknow. IANS

