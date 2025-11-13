Assam’s Traditional Bhaona Performed for the First Time in Chennai

Guwahati: In a historic celebration of Assamese culture, the Assam Workers and Cultural Society, Chennai successfully hosted Bhaona 2025, marking the first-ever showcasing of the traditional Assamese theatre art form outside Assam.

The event was dedicated to Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev which took place at the Youth Hostel in Indira Nagar, Adyar, and received an enthusiastic response from both the Assamese community and local art lovers of Tamil Nadu.

The day began with Naam Prasanga (devotional chanting) from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, filling the venue with a peaceful and spiritual atmosphere. It was followed by the main highlight of the day, the Bhaona performance of Shaliban Upakhyan, one of Sankardev’s renowned plays that reflect themes of devotion, righteousness, and divine justice.

Speaking about the event, a spokesperson of the Assam Workers and Cultural Society said, “This Bhaona in Chennai is more than just a performance it is a heartfelt tribute to Srimanta Sankardev and an effort to share his timeless message of peace, unity, and devotion beyond Assam.”

The event saw active participation from Assamese residents of Chennai, members of the Northeastern community, and local audiences who were deeply moved by the traditional presentation of music, dance, dialogue, and devotion.

Performed in traditional costumes with live instruments and narration by the Sutradhar (principal narrator), the play brought to life Assam’s 500-year-old neo-Vaishnavite tradition, creating a memorable moment of cultural harmony between Assam and Tamil Nadu.