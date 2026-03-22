Argentina to Face Zambia in World Cup 2026 Preparations

NEW DELHI: Argentina will continue its preparations for FIFA World Cup 2026 with two friendlies, the latter being against Zambia instead of Guatemala, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced on Friday. La Albiceleste was scheduled to play Spain in the Finalissima in Qatar this month, followed by a clash against the host. Both clashes were part of the Qatar Football Festival, with the Finalissima scheduled at the Lusail Stadium, the same venue where Lionel Messi had won the last edition of the World Cup. However, the tournament was called off amid the ongoing West Asian conflict, forcing Argentina to look for contingency plans.

The World champion soon decided that it would play both of its friendlies at home, in Buenos Aires, on March 27 and 31. Agencies

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