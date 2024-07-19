Argentina’s vice-president Victoria Villarruel defends Enzo Fernandez over ‘racist chant’ row

New Delhi: Argentina’s vice-president Victoria Villarruel defended forward Enzo Fernandez and the national football team as they face huge backlash after an alleged ‘racist chant’ celebration following Copa America title victory.

The 2024 Copa America winners Argentina were seen celebrating inside the team bus by chanting ‘offensive’ and ‘derogatory’ chants directed towards the 2022 World Cup finalists France.

The video went viral after Fernandez went live on Instagram to share the celebrations with fans. However, Fernandez later apologised on social media, saying he had gotten “caught up in the euphoria of our celebrations.”

A lot of criticism has surrounded Fernandez but the Chelsea midfielder retains support from the vice president who said the chants tell the “truth they won’t admit”.

“No colonialist country is going to intimidate us for a song on the pitch or for telling the truths they don’t want to admit,” Villarruel posted on her account on X.

“Argentina is a sovereign and free country. We never had colonies or second-class citizens. We have never imposed our way of life on anyone.

“But neither will we tolerate that they do it to us ... Enzo I support you, (Lionel) Messi, thanks for everything! Argentinians always hold your head up high,” she added.

Earlier, Argentina sacked Undersecretary for Sports, Julio Garro after he demanded an apology from national football team captain Lionel Messi for alleged racist chanting.

The Sports undersecretary had demanded an apology from Messi and Argentine Football Federation president Claudio Fabian Tapia while speaking to a radio station Urbana Play on Wednesday. He added that the video “leaves Argentina looking bad as a country.”

Argentina President Javier Milei’s Office on Thursday posted on X that Garro has been removed from his position.

“No government can tell what to comment, what to think or what to do to the Argentine National Team, World Champion and Two-time American Champion, or to any other citizen. For this reason, Julio Garro ceases to be Undersecretary of Sports of the Nation,” the account of Oficina del Presidente wrote on X.

However, FIFA is investigating the video that is doing rounds on social media after the French Football Federation (FFF) said it was “racist and discriminatory”.

“FIFA is aware of a video circulating on social media and the incident is being looked into,” a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement. “FIFA strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans and officials.” IANS

