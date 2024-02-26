Sports

Argentine's Sebastian Baez topples Francisco Cerundolo to enter final in Rio Open

Fifth-seeded Argentine Sebastian Baez beat his compatriot Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets on Saturday to reach the final of the Rio Open.
Rio de Janeiro: Fifth-seeded Argentine Sebastian Baez beat his compatriot Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets on Saturday to reach the final of the Rio Open. Baez stared down three set points at 4-5 in the opening set under pressure from countryman Cerundolo and did not lose another game en route to a 7-5, 6-0 victory at the ATP 500 late on Saturday. Baez’s nine-game tear earned him the win in his first semi-final above ATP 250 level. He will play for his fifth and biggest tour-level title on Sunday against Argentine qualifier Mariano Navone. Agencies

