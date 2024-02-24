Rio Open: Defending champion Cameron Norrie breezes into last eight

RIO DE JANEIRO: Defending champion Cameron Norrie cruised into the Rio Open quarterfinals on Thursday with a 6-1, 6-1 defeat of Chilean Tomas Barrios. The 28-year-old Briton won 76% of his first service points and converted six of 10 break points en route to victory in an hour and two minutes on the outdoor clay of the Jockey Club Brasileiro.

"I really played well and I was really accurate," said the second seed. "I hit close to the lines and was very disciplined on the return. I enjoyed it."

Norrie, who is 23rd in the ATP rankings, will meet Brazilian Thiago Wild in the next round of the ATP 500 event.

"I'm going to keep focusing on myself and my level and I want to make sure to keep taking care of my matches like that," he added.

Meanwhile, third seed Sebastian Baez of Argentina also advanced to the last eight with a 7-6(1), 6-3 victory over fellow Argentine Facundo Diaz Acosta.

Others to progress with victories on Thursday included Brazilian pair Joao Fonseca and Thiago Monteiro, Serbia's Dusan Lajovic and Argentine Mariano Navone. Agencies

Also Read: Briton Cameron Norrie kicks off Rio Open title defence with a win

Also Watch: