Chengdu: The Indian pair Arjun Kadhe and Siddhant Banthia booked the spots in the upcoming Australian Open 2027 after winning the Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-Off here on Friday.

The second-seeded Indians Kadhe and Banthia defeated top seeds Kaito Uesugi and Takeru Yuzuki 7-6(4) 6-4 to earn the 2027 Australian Open Wildcard.

With the win, Banthia secured himself a Grand Slam debut, while Kadhe will be making his debut at the Australian Open.

While Kadhe appeared in each of the four Grand Slam tournaments at the junior level, he was part of the Wimbledon and US Open in 2025, where he suffered a first round exit. He won his first ITF singles title in November 2017 at Thu Dau Mot City in Vietnam. Banthia, meanwhile, has a career-high ATP doubles ranking of world No. 115 achieved on September 21, 2026 . He is the current No. 4 Indian doubles player. IANS

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