Christchurch: Fast bowler Gurnoor Brar made his Test debut in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday. Gurnoor, who was the player of the series at the recently concluded ODI series with nine wickets f, was added as a late replacement to the Test squad for Kuldeep Yadav.

Gurnoor made his international debut in the first ODI against Afghanistan in Dharamsala in June. Since then, the fast bowler from Punjab has taken 23 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 31.47. Agencies

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