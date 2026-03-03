Arsenal beat Chelsea to stay 5 points clear in Premier League

London: William Saliba and Jurrien Timber both scored from corner kicks as Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium to retain its five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Saliba opened the scoring in the 21st minute, flicking the ball home with the help of a deflection, and Timber restored Arsenal’s lead in the 66th with a header from another corner.

Chelsea had equalised on the stroke of halftime when Piero Hincapie turned the ball into his own net to make it 1-1. Chelsea winger Pedro Neto was sent off in the 70th minute after picking up two yellow cards in three minutes.

Benjamin Sesso continued his impressive form as Manchester United came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at home and climb to third in the table.

Manchester United fell behind early when Maxence Lacroix scored for Palace, but Bruno Fernandes equalized from the penalty spot after Lacroix was sent off for conceding the spot-kick and denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Sesko then netted the winner in the 65th minute with a powerful header from a Fernandes cross.

Harry Wilson and Alex Iwobi scored first-half goals as Fulham beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at home, with Richarlison replying for Tottenham with its only shot on target.

“It was a big win,” Mikel Areteta said. “I was very happy for big parts of the game and the performance that we put in against a top side, coming after a London derby and the expectations and the will that we have to continue to win.

“The timing of the goal that we conceded was a big blow but emotionally we reacted, it was exactly what we needed to stay focused and go,” he added.

Nottingham Forest lost 2-1 away to Brighton, with all three goals coming in the opening 15 minutes. Diego Gomez and Danny Welbeck scored for Brighton, with Welbeck netting the winner two minutes after Morgan Gibbs-White had equalized for Forest with a swerving strike. IANS

