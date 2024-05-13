Arsenal beat Manchester United to go top of Premier League standings

LONDON: Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard capitalized on dreadful Manchester United defending to give his side a 1-0 victory on Sunday that saw Mikel Arteta’s men provisionally overtake Manchester City for top spot in the Premier League table.

While Arsenal, which won for just the second time at Old Trafford in its last 17 visits, has 86 points with one game left of the tightest title race in years, holder City remains in the driving seat with 85 points and two matches to play.

Trossard scored in the 20th minute when Kai Havertz strolled barely challenged into space on the right side before sending the ball into the box for Trossard to tuck home.

United is eighth with two games left, and trails sixth-placed Newcastle by three points in its quest for a European berth next season.

Late goals from Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson lifted Chelsea to a 3-2 victory at Nottingham Forest, who edged within a whisker of securing their Premier League survival on Saturday night without being able to pop the Champagne corks.

Mykhailo Mudryk also scored for Chelsea, who is seventh in the table with two games remaining, fuellng its hopes in the race for a European spot next season.

With a game remaining at already relegated Burnley, Forest is 17th and three points clear of 18th-placed Luton Town, but with a vastly-superior goal difference should ensure its top flight status. Agencies

