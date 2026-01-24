Arsenal ‘best team’ in the world right now, says Pep Guardiola

LONDON: Pep Guardiola said Manchester City is tasked with chasing down the best team in the world in Premier League leader Arsenal as he launched a defiant defence of his players after a chastening week.

City was well beaten by local rival Manchester United last weekend before suffering one of the biggest upsets in Champions League history away to Norway’s Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday.

Guardiola’s men are yet to win a league game in 2026, allowing Arsenal to open up a seven-point lead in the title race.

But the City boss backed his “extraordinary” group of players to respond as they remain in contention for silverware in four competitions.

“Absolutely, the best team right now in the world,” said Guardiola on the challenge of chasing down Arsenal, which has also won all seven of its Champions League matches. “So look in the Champions League, in the Premier League, look in (the) FA Cup, in Carabao Cup - it’s the best team right now.

The arrival of Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace should strengthen City’s depleted defence for the Premier League match against Wolves on Saturday.

“Hopefully we can be close and getting better, getting better and have the chance to catch them.

“I have an extraordinary team, an extraordinary group of players. And we are all together. We are a fantastic football team, I don’t have any doubts about that.”

City’s dip in form has coincided with the loss of key defenders Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol to injury.

The arrival of Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace should mitigate their absence with the England international set to make his debut against Wolves on Saturday.

“It’s going to help us because the experience of Mark is exceptional,” added Guardiola. “Considering the absence of central defenders it’s really good.”

Dias, Gvardiol and Nico Gonzalez remain sidelined for City, but Matheus Nunes could return after missing the last two games with a virus. Agencies

Also Read: When you come up against a side like India, you need to go harder, says Santner