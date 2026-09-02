Arsenal Edge Aston Villa 1-0 as Bukayo Saka Seals Second Straight Win

LONDON: Premier League Champion Arsenal made it two wins out of two after Bukayo Saka’s second-half goal helped the side earn a 1-0 victory at Aston Villa on Monday night. Saka bundled in from close range in the 59th minute to reward a patient Arsenal, which dominated without ever overwhelming a resolute Villa side.

Villa, whose Europa League-winning side has disintegrated after a summer exodus, came closest in the first half when Emi Buendia struck a shot against the crossbar.

Victory lifted Arsenal to six points along with Manchester City, Hull City and Chelsea.

Villa remains pointless and without a goal and will be seeking to boost its squad ahead of the transfer window closing on Tuesday. Agencies

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