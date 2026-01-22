Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta breaks silence on Ethan Nwaneri transfer

London: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has broken his silence on reports linking young midfielder Ethan Nwaneri with a loan move to French club Marseille for the remainder of the season, as the Premier League table-toppers weigh their options for the highly-rated teenager.

Arteta admitted that the club would have to open itself to the possibility of letting Nwaneri leave on loan this month, as the young star is not getting enough chances to showcase his talent.

Speaking to the media, the Arsenal manager said, “We certainly have to assess the situation. Obviously, Ethan is not playing the minutes that he probably deserves and needs at his age.”

England U-21 star Nwaneri is struggling to get match time at the Gunners. He has made just 12 appearances for the club this season. He is also missing a place in the team’s starting eleven. Nwaneri has opened for the team just four times and has managed to score only one goal. Arteta also confirmed that the club will hold discussions this week before taking a final decision, as Arsenal do not want to waste precious talent. “So, we’re going to sit down this week, address the situation, get everybody’s opinion, and at the end we will make the decision that we believe is the best one for the player, because we have a massive talent there and we really need to look after it,” Arteta added. (ians)

