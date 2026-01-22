ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup: England enter super six with perfect win record

Windhoek: England marched into the Super Six stage of the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup with flawless group-stage records, after emphatic win over Scotland on Wednesday.

Scotland got off to a good start when they removed Ben Dawkins early, but after that, it was all England as both Joseph Moores and Ben Mayes put together a remarkable partnership of 188 runs.

Joseph Moores scored a solid 81 from 65 balls before falling to Scottish bowler Ross MacDonald. However, Ben Mayes had a record-breaking innings, scoring 191 runs from just 117 balls, which is the second-highest score of any player in the U19 World Cup and also the highest score ever by an English player in this tournament.

He hit 26 boundaries in total: 18 fours and 8 sixes. Ben Mayes ended with one run short of Viran Chamuditha’s record-high individual score. Sebastian Morgan contributed a quick 24 runs from 11 balls as England surpassed the 400 mark to make it 404-6 after their 50 overs. This is the highest team total in the 2026 U19 World Cup so far. Scotland were bowled out for 152, resulting in a 252-run defeat. (ians)

