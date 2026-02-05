Arsenal reach Carabao Cup final after last-gasp Havertz goal

LONDON: Kai Havertz netted a dramatic late winner as Arsenal reached the Carabao Cup final with a 4-2 aggregate victory over Chelsea.

Goals from Viktor Gyokeres, Ben White and Martin Zubimendi gave the gunners a one-goal lead going into the second leg clash, which saw precious few chances at Emirates Stadium.

But as the visitors looked for a late goal, gunners broke away, and it was former Chelsea man Havertz who rounded Robert Sanchez to give us a 1-0 win and send Arsenal to Wembley for their first Carabao Cup final in eight years.

Carrying a 3-2 advantage from the first leg, the Gunners began confidently at the Emirates Stadium, dictating early tempo and territory.

But with Chelsea setting up in a compact back five, clear openings were limited during a cagey first hour. Blues boss Liam Rosenior looked to inject a spark by introducing Estevao and Cole Palmer, yet Arsenal's defensive organization stood firm as they absorbed the visitors' growing pressure.

And in the dying moments, the decisive moment arrived.

Substitute Havertz - only recently back from injury - latched onto a late break, rounded Robert Sanchez with composure and fired home, sending the Emirates into raptures and sealing Arsenal's return to Wembley.

The Gunners will now meet either Manchester City or Newcastle United, who contest the second leg of their semi-final on Wednesday evening.

Having last appeared in the Carabao Cup Final eight years ago, Arsenal will hope this victory marks the beginning of another memorable cup run as they continue to compete on multiple fronts this season.

Following the Carabao Cup semi-final success, Arsenal will be back in Premier League action in N5, taking on Sunderland on.

Then on February 12, they head to west London to take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. (IANS)

