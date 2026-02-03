Manchester City won’t surrender in title race: Pep Guardiola

LONDON: Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City will keep fighting for the Premier League title despite blowing a two-goal lead in a damaging 2-2 draw at Tottenham on Sunday.

Guardiola’s side raced ahead in north London thanks to first-half goals from Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo. But City collapsed after the interval.

Dominic Solanke bundled home to reduce the deficit, kicking the back of City defender Marc Guehi’s leg in the act of scoring, but VAR reviewed the incident, and the goal was allowed to stand.

City was unable to stem the tide of Tottenham pressure, and Solanke produced a sensational scorpion kick equaliser from Conor Gallagher’s cross.

Solanke’s audacious back-flicked goal was a hammer blow to second-placed City, which now trails leader Arsenal by six points.

Guardiola was booked for his protests and looked in disbelief when the incident was played on big screens inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

City has won just once in its last six league games, allowing Arsenal to recover from its own recent stumble.

The Gunners’ 4-0 win at Leeds on Saturday suggested they are back on track, but Guardiola is adamant City can still catch Mikel Arteta’s men.

Injury-hit Tottenham’s spirited escape act was a welcome boost for under-fire boss Thomas Frank.

The Dane had faced calls for his sacking in recent weeks, but leading Tottenham into the Champions League last 16 has infused his side with renewed belief.

With 11 players unavailable and Solanke and Archie Gray limping towards the end, Frank hailed the spirit of his depleted group. Agencies

