Arsenal sign goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford on a long-term contract

LONDON: Premier League runner-up Arsenal signed goalkeeper David Raya on a long-term contract on Thursday after he did well on loan from Brentford last season. Arsenal announced the signing on X without giving further details. The 28-year-old Spaniard made 41 appearances in all competitions, keeping 20 clean sheets. Sixteen were in the Premier League and earned him the Golden Glove award.

“After a year on loan as a Gunner, I can finally say that I’m an Arsenal player for the coming years,” Raya said. “It’s a dream come true to be here.” Agencies

