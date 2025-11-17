Arsenal’s Gabriel ruled out after thigh injury on Brazil duty

London: Arsenal defender Gabriel has been ruled out of action after sustaining a muscle injury in his right thigh, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed on Sunday. The setback occurred during Brazil’s friendly match against Senegal, played at Arsenal’s home ground in North London, where the centre-back was forced off the pitch after experiencing discomfort.

The 27-year-old has been a central figure in Arsenal’s defensive setup this season, featuring in every Premier League game as the Gunners sit four points clear at the top of the table. However, his latest injury means he will not join the national squad for their next international friendly against Tunisia in Lille on Tuesday. The CBF, while confirming his withdrawal, did not specify the duration of his potential absence, leaving both club and country awaiting further medical evaluation. IANS

