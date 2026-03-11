Arshdeep Singh Penalized for ICC Code Violation in T20 World Cup Final

New Delhi: India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has been fined 15% of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the recent T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Arshdeep was found to have violated Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The incident happened in the 11th over of New Zealand’s innings. After fielding the ball, Arshdeep threw it towards batter Daryl Mitchell, and the throw struck Mitchell’s pads. (IANS)

