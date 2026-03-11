FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Indian Women’s Hockey Team to face Wales

Hyderabad: Following two thrilling matches, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team prepares to compete against Wales in their last Pool B game of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on Wednesday. With a Semi-Final berth at stake, India leads the points table with four points and an impressive goal difference. The top two teams from the pool will advance. India will qualify for the semi-finals if they win or draw against Wales. If India loses, they will remain with four points and their qualification will then depend on the result of the Scotland versus Uruguay match. (IANS)

