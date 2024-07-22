Arthur Fils upsets Alexander Zverev to win Hamburg Open

Hamburg: Arthur Fils claimed victory over home favorite Alexander Zverev in a thrilling three-and-a-half-hour contest with a scoreline of 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(1) in the Hamburg Open final. Fils’ saved an astounding 21 out of 22 break points. The final set was particularly tense, with Fils fending off break points at crucial moments—first at 4-4 and then again at 5-5—before dominating the tie-break to seal the victory.

Despite battling cramps towards the end of the match, Fils maintained his aggressive playstyle, refusing to back down against the relentless Zverev. His persistence paid off as he clinched the biggest title of his career, an ATP 500 crown, by overcoming the World No. 4. This victory marked his second tour-level title, following his success in Lyon earlier in the year. (IANS)

